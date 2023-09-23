Megan Fox (Jennifer’s Body), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Debby Ryan (Insatiable) are three of the stars who featured in one of the titles well-known to fans of fantasy, vampires and drama.

This movie debuted on the big screen two years ago and, despite receiving mixed reviews, it managed to be viewed by hundreds of users on Netflix, the streaming platform that provided it a home in October 2021.

The movie was directed by Adam Randall, based on a screenplay developed by Brent Dillon. The filmmaker in charge of the project is known for other works such as the series Slow Horses with Gary Oldman and I See You with Helen Hunt.

Night Teeth, the fantasy-horror movie with A-list stars on Netflix

Night Teeth is not your typical vampire movie overflowing with blood and drama, but it featured several of the biggest stars of the moment. It’s an original Netflix production, making it a classic among users.

The story follows a young chauffeur who picks up two mysterious women on a night out in various parts of Los Angeles. However, when he discovers the true nature of his passengers, he has no choice but to fight for his survival.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Megan Fox, Alfie Allen, Sydney Sweeney, Marlene Forte, Ash Santos, CG Lewis, Hunter Burke, Lee Coc and Bryan Batt are some of the actors who were part of the casting process.