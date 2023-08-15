Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower are not complete strangers, quite the opposite. In addition to being co-stars in one of Netflix‘s most popular movies, they were also a couple in 2013, after meeting during the filming.

The stars bring to life two of the beloved characters by Cassandra Clare, who has established herself as one of the bestselling authors in recent years. The movie was directed by Harald Zwart (The Karate Kid).

The project’s development began after Constantin Film acquired the film rights to the book series. Despite its cancellation, many fans believe it has been unjust and consider it one of the best adaptations.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, the film that continues to accumulate views on Netflix

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones debuted on the big screen in 2013 and solidified itself as the author’s first adaptation in the film industry. Three years later, the Shadowhunters series was launched, serving as a reboot of the original.

The story follows Clary Fray, who discovers that she is descended from a lineage of warriors protecting us from the world of demons, after her mother’s disappearance. She ventures into a dangerous alternate New York called the Shadow World.

Lily Collins, Jemima West, Robert Sheehan, Lena Headey, Jared Harris, Aidan Turner and Kevin Durand are some of the actors who make up the main cast of the urban fantasy movie that has captivated several viewers on Netflix this week.