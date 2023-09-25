Few actors boast as iconic a filmography as Matt Damon. The Academy Award winner has graced every genre, from drama to action to comedy, making him a fan favorite thanks to his remarkable versatility. And one of his most interesting movies is currently available on Netflix.

In this movie, he shares the screen with Amy Ryan, renowned for her acclaimed roles in movies and TV series such as ‘The Office,’ ‘Gone Baby Gone,’ ‘Birdman,’ and more. The film’s cast also includes Greg Kinnear, Brendan Gleeson, Amy Ryan, Khalid Abdalla, and Jason Isaacs.

Directed by Paul Greengrass, who previously collaborated with Damon in the Bourne film series, this action thriller takes a departure from sci-fi and delves into the world of plain war drama. It’s actually based on the 2006 non-fiction book ‘Imperial Life in the Emerald City’ by journalist Rajiv Chandrasekaran.

‘Green Zone,’ a war action thriller with Matt Damon to watch

Titled ‘Green Zone,’ this war action thriller stars Matt Damon as Chief Warrant Officer Roy Miller. Alongside his inspection team, Miller embarks on a 2003 mission to locate Iraq’s rumored stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction, only to uncover a massive cover-up of the truth.

Despite its strong ensemble and compelling storyline, ‘Green Zone’ faced commercial challenges. While it grossed nearly $95 million worldwide, it struggled to break even due to a production budget of $100 million and $40 million in marketing expenses.

Critically, the movie received mixed reviews. While some praised its action sequences, editing, and compelling story, others criticized its oversimplification of the more nuanced aspects of the real-life story. Nevertheless, it remains a must-watch film if you’re interested in exploring lesser-known aspects of the Iraq war through a gripping thriller.