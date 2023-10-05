Alden Ehrenreich stars in the upcoming thriller “Fair Play” (out Oct. 6th on Netflix), which is one of the most acclaimed and anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Chloe Domont, the film, which also stars Phoebe Dynevor, follows a young couple whose relationship begins to unravel after an unexpected promotion at a competitive hedge fund firm.

Ehrenreich’s performance in “Fair Play” has received praise, however, this isn’t at all his first acclaimed movie. This same year, he also had a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” Other of his known titles include “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Blue Jasmine,” “Hail, Caesar!” and more.

However, this war drama, while small in scale, is one of his most interesting roles. Produced by Jennifer Aniston, who also appears in the film, it also stars Tye Sheridan, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, and Jack Huston. Check out more about this movie you can watch on Netflix.

‘The Yellow Birds,’ a must-watch war drama on Netflix

“The Yellow Birds” is a 2017 war film directed by Alexandre Moors, who is known for his feature film directorial debut “Blue Caprice,” as well as his long career directing musical videos for stars such as Kanye West and Miley Cyrus.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Powers, the movie follows two young US soldiers who left for the Iraq War. After navigating the terrors of the conflict, only one of them returns home and is haunted by the promise he made to the other’s mother.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and competed for the Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic. While the movie received mixed reviews, especially as some critics didn’t like the plot and pace, the majority praised the performances and cinematography.