Two years ago, one of the most acclaimed war dramas of recent times premiered on Netflix, which was nominated for an Oscar for Original Score. Jonathan Majors and Chadwick Boseman are the ones who star in the movie.

The iconic actor who portrayed Black Panther in the Marvel franchise passed away three years ago the day before yesterday. Many of his castmates have paid tribute to him, as well as his fans.

Users of the streaming giant have made some of its titles trending this week, making this drama directed by Spike Lee the new sensation among viewers. Here, check out which one it is…

Da 5 Bloods, the acclaimed war thriller on Netflix

Da 5 Bloods was not only one of the most acclaimed and award-winning war dramas but now it’s a trend that has risen from the ashes once again. The screenplay was crafted by Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo and Kevin Willmott.

The thriller tells the story of four African American Vietnam War veterans, Paul, Otis, Eddie, and Melvin, who go in search of the remains of their fallen leader in combat and the promise of a hidden treasure.

Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jean Reno, Jonathan Majors, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen and Giancarlo Esposito are some of the actors who make up the main cast of the film that was nominated for an Oscar in 2021.