Rihanna is not only one of the most renowned singers in the world but has also built a significant career in the film industry. In 2012, she shared the screen with mega-important figures like Liam Neeson and Taylor Kitsch.

The war thriller was acclaimed in various countries and established the Barbadian artist as a great actress. The film was directed by Peter Berg, while Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber were responsible for writing the screenplay.

The project took home four awards and received over ten other nominations. Despite the mixed reviews the adaptation received, it has now become a science fiction classic due to all the celebrities that make up the cast.

Battleship, the classic sci-fi thriller with Rihanna and Liam Neeson

Battleship arrived on Netflix some time ago, and since then, it has become a must-watch for fans of science fiction, naval action and Rihanna. The 33-year-old singer’s brief appearance did not go unnoticed.

The story follows a fleet of ships that are forced to battle against an armada of unknown origin to uncover and thwart their destructive objectives. When humanity sends a radio signal into space, things take a different turn.

Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam S. Gottbetter, Brooklyn Decker, Tadanobu Asano, Liam Neeson, Peter MacNicol, Jesse Plemons and Adam Godley are some of the stars who were part of the sci-fi thriller from 2012.