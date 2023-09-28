Netflix: The must-watch Wes Anderson second short film with Ralph Fiennes just hours after its premiere

Wes Anderson is the one behind the direction of the new shorts that Netflix is releasing throughout the week. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar was released yesterday, and a new title was added to its catalog early this morning.

It’s a series of short films that will be released over the course of these days until Saturday, September 30th. The new addition once again features industry giants as stars, including Asa Jennings and Ralph Fiennes.

The stories are based on the most tantalizing novels written by Roald Dahl in 1946. Here, check out the trending title that arrived on the streaming giant just a few hours ago…

The Swan is the new short film by Wes Anderson on Netflix

The Swan made its debut in the catalog during the early hours of Thursday, September 28, and has already become a trend. Not only because it was directed by one of the most iconic directors, Wes Anderson, but also due to its impressive cast of A-list stars.

“A small brilliant boy is tormented by two large idiotic bullies,” describes the synopsis according to IMDb and Tudum, the official supplementary site of Netflix that helps fans learn more about the series and movies they love.

Rupert Friend portrays the narrator, while Ralph Fiennes plays Roald Dahl himself, and Asa Jennings portrays the young Peter Watson. The complete cast includes stars such as Truman Hanks, Eliel Ford, Benoît Herlin and Octavio Tapia.