Young adult dramas have proven to be some of the favorite offerings among Netflix users, according to Flix Patrol. Bridgerton is one of the clearest examples of the success these types of productions have had, and now the seventh season of Elite, one of the most popular series in recent years, has been released.

The show has returned with a new batch of episodes on the platform, with its story now in the home stretch and covering topics like mental health. Although the series may not be as splendid as it used to be, the arrival of the final installment is likely to make the show a trending topic once again.

With a rather unique mix of genres, the story, starring Spanish-speaking actors, has won over hundreds of viewers, and many prominent figures from the industry have made cameo appearances. Anitta is one of them, and she will be part of Las Encinas school.

Elite has returned to Netflix with new episodes

Elite has left many with their mouths open and eagerly awaiting new episodes after the stunning conclusion of the sixth season. Las Encinas reopened its doors on October 20th and Netflix has already added the seventh installment to its catalog, featuring several new protagonists in the storyline.

Mystery and action have always been present in the story, which is now in its home stretch, and soon we will discover what will happen to the students, especially the one who was injured in the shots that were seen in the last episode of Elite 6.

This time, the plot will focus on mental health. Jaime Vaca (Cable Girls and Velvet), one of the writers, confirmed that “all the characters will go through an internal struggle, and it will also show how others won’t know how to behave when someone is going through this situation”.

Darío Madrona (One of Us Is Lying) and Carlos Montero (The Mess You Leave Behind) are the creators of the series, which has remained active since 2018, receiving seven renewals from the streaming giant so far. Its cast has evolved, as has its audience, but the themes it addresses have always remained true to its beginnings.

Throughout the course of the new season, the students begin to confront personal demons they have ignored as they start the second semester. Omar, a former student, returns to come to terms with Samuel’s death, while new characters make their appearance, undoubtedly revolutionizing the dynamics within Las Encinas.

Omar Ayuso (On the Go) is the one who will return as Omar, and he is one of the few actors who has been a protagonist from the first season onward. He won’t be alone, as several stars will accompany him. Among the most notable are Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Alex Pastrana, Álvaro de Juana and the Brazilian singer Anitta.

Will the seventh season of Elite be the last?

Elite will finally come to an end, but it won’t be with Season 7. Instead, in 2024, it will release its final episodes with the eighth installment of the acclaimed Netflix series. It was confirmed that filming started in August, during the summer, so we could soon have new glimpses of the stars in Las Encinas.

It’s too early to know what the final installment will be about, but it’s expected to not only be filled with suspense, action, and a grand finale, but fans of the show also hope for an emotional farewell and a good closure for the main characters who have been struggling for quite some time up to now.