Netflix: The must-watch young adult series with Emma Mackey only hours after its premiere

Emma Mackey, at just 27 years old, has already built a successful career with achievements in both film and television. One of her recent projects was Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, in which she played one of the dolls alongside Margot Robbie.

This morning, after Netflix refreshed its catalog once again, one of its most highly anticipated titles finally made its grand appearance on the platform. It’s a BAFTA-winning series that has already been on the air for four seasons.

The show is a creation of Laurie Nunn, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. The final season consists of a total of eight episodes, which are already available for streaming.

Sex Education, the acclaimed series that you can watch on Netflix

Sex Education debuted on the platform in 2019, and after a few weeks of its release, it started to become a major success, now being one of the most acclaimed series on Netflix worldwide.

Many of the young actors who were once promising talents in the industry have now become Hollywood stars, as is the case with Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells and Aimee Lou Wood.

The story follows Otis Milburn, a teenager whose mother is a sex therapist. He teams up with a fellow student, Maeve Wiley, to set up a covert sex therapy clinic at their high school.

The cast is made up of prominent figures, and those who brought some of the main characters to life were Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Tanya Reynolds, Mimi Keene and Mikael Persbrandt.