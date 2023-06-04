A new series is at the top of the most-watched list worldwide on Netflix. The platform has been on a positive streak when it comes to performance of their original series, including FUBAR, Xo, Kitty or The Night Agent.

Also, Neftlix will announce new content coming the next year at their annual Tudum event in Brazil. Among the most expected announcements there’s the release date of Bridgerton Season 3, especially after the success of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

But, for now, the most watched TV series this week is the last season of one of the most beloved supernatural dramas. Especially as fans were dying to know how everything was going to end, it’s not surprising that it has become a hit within days.

Manifest Season 4 – Part 2 is the most-watched series on Netflix

The second part of Season 4 of Manifest has become the most-watched series on Netflix worldwide only two days after its premiere, according to FlixPatrol. The show was originally an NBC production, but after the network canceled it, the streamer decided to order a fourth and final installment back in 2021 to much delight of the fans.

The drama follows a group of passengers whose plane lands after years of being lost, who must try and reintegrate into society. It combines mystery, supernatural and more aspects to make a compelling show. Of course, now fans can know what exactly happened to the passengers.

Season four’s synopsis explained, “Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry.”