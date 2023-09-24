Netflix: The mystery thriller that is Top 3 worldwide only three days after its release

While Love At First Sight might still be the number one movie on Netflix worldwide, there’s a new mystery thriller from India that is making waves on the platform. According to FlixPatrol, the film is the third most watched worldwide only three days after premiering.

The movie is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, which had already been adapted five times before this one. Some of the most famous ones are the 2008 Japanese film, the 2012 Korean film and the 2017 Chinese version.

Bollywood leading actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in the film, which marks her Netflix debut. On the other hand, the movie has been well received by critics, who have praised the performances, direction, production and cinematography. So, check out all you need to know.

‘Suspect X’, the mystery thriller that is trending worldwide on Netflix

The thriller that is currently the third most-watched movie worldwide on Netflix is this Indian film titled “Jaane Jaan,” (Suspect X in English) which follows a single mother whose daughter has been ensnared in a deadly crime and who has to team up with an unexpected ally: their math teacher neighbor.

The cast of the movie also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Naisha Khanna, Saurabh Sachdeva, Karma Takapa, Lin Laishram, Suhita Thatte, Uditi Singh, Ujjwal Chopra, and Markush Lepcha.

The movie was also directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who wrote the Netflix’s drama series Typewriter (2019). He has also directed movies such as Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak (2005), Aladin (2009), Kahaani (2012), and Badla (2019).