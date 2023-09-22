Netflix: The mystery thriller that ranks Top 2 worldwide just a day after its premiere

Netflix has added a mystery thriller that has been a huge success in its catalog, now becoming the second most-watched movie worldwide on the streaming platform. Alec Su directed the project.

The story was scripted by Hai Chi and the author of the novel published in 2005, Keigo Higashino himself. It is the third installment of his Detective Galileo series and is his most acclaimed work to date.

The adaptation is a foreign production and is not only one of the top choices for users but is also now one of the popular titles in the genre, competing with other titles like Once Upon a Crime.

The Devotion of Suspect X ranked No. 7 on Netflix worldwide

The Devotion of Suspect X is the new trend that has entered Netflix‘s global Top 10, occupying the second position, only surpassed by the rom-com Love at First Sight, according to the specialized site Flix Patrol.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can be streamed through Viki, Freevee and Tubi.

The story follows a murder mystery that traces the cat-and-mouse relationship between a relentless detective and his equally intelligent former classmate, who is protecting the culprit.

Kai Wang, Luyi Zhang, Ruby Lin, Zuxin Ye, Guansen Ding, Enxi Deng, Minghao Hou, Taishen Cheng, Yang Zhao, Zhao-Yan Guo-Zhang, Xujia Yan, Li Su, Bingyi Li, Hua Li and Zhihong Zhao are some of the actors who have been part of the cast.