Netflix: The mystery thriller with Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie and more A-list stars to watch

Amy Ryan (Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead) and Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho) are just a few of the stars who brought some of the main characters to life in the mystery thriller currently shining on Netflix.

It first premiered in 2020 and was directed by Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau), based on a screenplay developed by Michael Werwie and the original book’s writer, Robert Kolker.

The project is an original film from the streaming platform and was a success in its time because it is based on a true story, which gained some popularity, particularly due to its dramatic construction.

Lost Girls, the drama thriller with big stars to watch on Netflix

Lost Girls premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was later added to Netflix‘s catalog a few months later. It continues to shine and attract new viewers, especially in the American catalog.

“When Mari’s daughter disappears, the police’s inaction drives her to conduct her own investigation into the closed community of Long Island where Shannan was last seen”, describes the official synopsis.

Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Gabriel Byrne, Oona Laurence, Dean Winters, Molly Brown, Ana Reeder, Miriam Shor, Reed Birney and Kevin Corrigan are some of the actors who were part of the thriller’s cast.