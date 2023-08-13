Anthony Hopkins is widely regarded as one of the greatest performers in the history of cinema. With a career spanning over six decades, he has earned a reputation for his versatility and intense portrayals across various genres, such as dramas, comedies and more. However, if there is a genre with which he is most associated, it is thrillers.

Of course, this association is partially due to his international recognition for his unforgettable role as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991), which earned him his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

In more recent times, he starred in a mystery thriller alongside another renowned performer, Colin Farrell. The movie is currently trending in the United States according to IMDb. Let’s delve into more about this film.

‘Solace,’ the mystery thriller trending on Netflix US

In the psychological thriller “Solace,” Hopkins portrays a psychic who is recruited by the FBI to help solve a series of murders. The movie also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Abbie Cornish.

Directed by Afonso Poyart, the film was initially considered as a sequel to “Se7en,” but the idea was ultimately scrapped. While the movie boasts a strong cast, it received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

While some appreciated the intriguing premise and strong performances, others found the plot convoluted and the execution lacking. However, if you’re looking to dive into a unique blend of crime, mystery, and psychic intrigue, this film could be a worthy watch.