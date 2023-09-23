Netflix users have become accustomed to having big hits within the platform’s catalog to watch whenever they want, and this mystery thriller is no exception, as it has become one of the most-watched worldwide.

The movie ranks in the Top 9 in several countries, being one of the most chosen by viewers. It was written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who is known for her involvement in Killing Eve, Saltburn and Barbie.

The project not only took home 116 awards and more than 190 nominations but was also recognized with a golden statuette from the Academy in the Best Original Screenplay category for the filmmaker.

Promising Young Woman No. 9 on Netflix worldwide

Promising Young Woman made its big-screen debut three years ago in 2020, and after spending a long time in theaters, it found a home on Netflix in some countries and has now become one of the most-watched titles.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can only be viewed through Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Cassandra, portrayed by Carey Mulligan (Never Let Me Go and Shame), a young woman haunted by a traumatic past who grapples with forgiveness and revenge.

Alison Brie, Bo Burnham, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Ray Nicholson, Sam Richardson, Alli Hart, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Loren Paul were some of the actors who were part of the thriller.