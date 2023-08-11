Cate Blanchett and Keanu Reeves were just two of the stars who brought to life one of the most well-known films of the 2000s. Netflix holds the title, and this week it’s back in trend worldwide.

The mystery thriller was directed by a young Sam Raimi, who is now known for being responsible for productions like Spider-Man, Army of Darkness and The Evil Dead. One of his recent works was 65 with Adam Driver.

The plot not only earned the Tár actress several nominations, including an Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films nomination for Best Actress, but it has also been recognized in various award ceremonies.

The Gift, the classic horror movie that is available to watch on Netflix

The Gift is a supernatural thriller that has become a true classic in cinema over time and is a title you must definitely watch at some point. It received quite favorable reviews and in has a Rotten Tomatoes has a score of 57%.

Some on the site stated that “the A-list cast can’t prevent the movie from becoming a crime novel with an ending that’s almost satisfying”. It managed to gross more than $12 million at the box office against a budget of $10 million.

The story follows the disappearance of Jessica King, for whom the police are unable to find any clues revealing her whereabouts. Her father decides to turn to Annie Wilson, a widow with special psychic powers who makes a living by reading tarot cards.

The star-studded cast includes names like Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes, Greg Kinnear, Hilary Swank, Gary Cole, Michael Jeter, Kim Dickens, J.K. Simmons and Rosemary Harris.