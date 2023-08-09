British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones earned global fame thanks to her role as Marianne Sheridan in the series adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel “Normal People.” And, as her co-star Paul Mescal, she is transitioning to movie stardom.

While most productions in Hollywood are on pause due to the writers and actors’ strike after the AMPTP (which represent the big studios) refused to negotiate a fair deal, she has several projects lined up such as the Twister sequel, or a Carole King’s musical biopic.

In the meantime, you can watch her in her first big role in a feature film. In this mystery thriller, she portrays a young woman accused of murder. And it’s one of the trending movies in the United States this week, according to the page Reel Good. Discover more of it.

‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ the mystery thriller available on Netflix

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is the movie we’re talking about, and it is based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens. It was produced by Reese Witherspoon, via HelloSunshine, and it was a box office hit (grossing over $144 million worldwide).

The story follows Kya (Edgar-Jones), a girl who grew up alone in North Carolina in the 1950s after being abandoned by her parents. However, her life gets disrupted after she’s accused of killing a popular resident of the town.

Alongside Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Junior, and David Strathairn conform the cast of this adaptation. The film was directed by Olivia Newman, in her sophomore feature.