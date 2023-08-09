Netflix: The mystery thriller with Gerard Butler to watch on the platform

Gerard Butler is renowned for many of his box office hits, including action films like the “Has Fallen” series and romantic comedies such as “The Ugly Truth.” However, among his credits, there are some hidden gems, and one of them is a mystery thriller available for viewing on Netflix.

This film unfolds as a psychological drama brimming with suspense and intrigue. It shares similar vibes with Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse,” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. You could also draw comparisons to Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inishering,” albeit darker and more gritty.

Beyond the gripping plot, the movie has garnered rave reviews, particularly for its performances. Alongside Butler, the film features Peter Mullan from “My Name is Joe” and Connor Swindells from “Sex Education.” Dive deeper into the details of this must-watch film.

‘The Vanishing’: The mystery thriller with Gerard Butler to watch on Netflix

In the mystery thriller “The Vanishing,” three lighthouse keepers on an uninhabited Scottish island stumble upon something that isn’t meant for them. The film is inspired by the 1900 disappearance of the crew of Flannan Isles Lighthouse.

This British production was directed by Danish filmmaker Kristoffer Nyholm, with the screenplay penned by Celyn Jones and Joe Bone. The rest of the cast includes Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Søren Malling, Gary Lewis, Gary Kane, Roderick Gilkison, and Emma King.

The movie premiered in 2018 and garnered positive reception. On the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an 85% score, with reviews praising its pacing, suspenseful atmosphere, and the cast’s performances.