Tommy Lee Jones is indeed recognized as one of the most talented actors in the industry, having built a career with successes like Men in Black and No Country for Old Men. Now, one of his classics is trending worldwide on Netflix.

The Oscar-winning actor portrays Travis in the mystery thriller from 1999, which became a classic action film, and he shares the screen with Ashley Judd, who plays the character Libby.

It’s a movie directed by Bruce Beresford, while the screenplay was written by David Weisberg and Douglas Cook. Here, check out the new trend that occupies the Top 8 worldwide…

Double Jeopardy ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Double Jeopardy made its debut on the big screen in the late ’90s, becoming a classic in the genre that has it all: suspense, mystery, action, and crime. It’s currently one of the most-watched movies on Netflix worldwide.

Despite being a favorite among users in several countries, the situation is different in the United States because it is not part of the American catalog of the streaming service; instead, it is available on Fubo and Paramount+.

Both of these platforms offer a 7-day free trial in the US. To play the movie, you must first sign up, and then you can search for the title in two ways: using the search bar or by clicking on the action section.

The thriller’s story follows a woman who is framed for her husband’s murder and suspects that he is still alive. Because she has already been tried for the crime, she cannot be prosecuted again if she finds him and kills him.