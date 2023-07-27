Netflix: The new crime documentary that is Top 3 worldwide only one day after its release

True-crime documentaries always capture the attention of audiences, who want to know the secrets behind some of the most controversial cases. And a new one has made it into the Netflix Top 10 worldwide, only a day after its release on the platform.

This new documentary is now the third most watched movie in the world on Netflix, only behind the thriller Bird Box Barcelona and the sci-fi film They Cloned Tyron, according to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data.

Other new additions to the Top 10 worldwide include another documentary, Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine; and the Korean sports comedy Dream. But, here, check out everything about the true crime film that is trending.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, the documentary that triumphs on Netflix worldwide

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case follows the story of a 21-year-old British girl, Lucie Blackman, who went missing in Tokyo in July, 2000. Her case sparked an international investigation.

The documentary also follows Tim Blackman, Lucy’s father, and his efforts to find his daughter. “That feeling of complete blind panic just crashes in on you,” he tells the camera about finding out the disappearance of his kid.

If you want to know more about this chilling story, you can check out the film on Netflix. Another true-crime documentary that was trending was The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders.