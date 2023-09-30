Netflix: The new crime thriller with Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake that is Top 2 worldwide

Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake are just two of the stars who joined Alicia Silverstone to create a new crime, suspense and mystery thriller. This film has not only shaken up the catalog but has also captivated users.

Currently, it is one of the most-watched movies on the streaming platform, where it has managed to surpass other releases, such as the romantic comedy Love Is in the Air and the Brazilian production Overhaul.

Netflix is the service that has given a home to the trending title, which has a 45% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment. Here, check out which thriller holds the second spot on the Top list…

Reptile ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

Reptile is Netflix‘s new movie that premiered just one day ago, and it has managed to enter the global Top 10, becoming the second most-watched, with only the Spanish thriller Nowhere surpassing it.

The story follows Nichols, a relentless New England detective unwavering in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems, which begins to dismantle the illusions of his own life.

Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Karl Glusman, Eric Bogosian, Frances Fisher, Domenick Lombardozzi, Owen Teague, Matilda Lutz,and Victor Rasuk make up the main cast.