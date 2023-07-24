Netflix: The new number 1 movie in the US just three days after its release

There’s a new number 1 movie on Netflix in the United States, only four days after its release on the platform. While the box office might be a battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer, in the streaming world there’s a new phenomenon.

The movie stars Jamie Foxx, who hasn’t reappeared in public after his health problems, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Kiefer Sutherland. This sci-fi comedy and mystery film was directed by Juel Taylor (Creed II and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), who also co-wrote the script with Tony Rettenmaier.

This movie had already entered the Top 10 only a few hours after its release, but has now surpassed titles such as ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ and ‘The Out-Laws,’ which have been in the most-watched list for weeks now.

Jamie Foxx’s They Cloned Tyrone is number 1 on Netflix in the US

They Cloned Tyrone arrived on Netflix on July 21, and it’s already one of the most-watched movies worldwide and in the US, where it’s number 1. In the global Top 10, it has the third spot just behind ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ and ‘The Out-Laws.’

In this film, an unexpected trio embarks on an investigation into a string of gruesome incidents that lead them to uncover a sinister conspiracy right in their midst. The movie has earned an R rating for its intense content and has a runtime of approximately two hours.