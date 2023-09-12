Netflix: The new stand-up comedy special that just premiered in the US

This week on Netflix, there’s a new comedy special that is a must-watch for fans of stand-up shows. Headlined by comedian, writer, producer, and TV host Michelle Wolf, it has already received positive reviews.

Netflix’s comedy specials have showcased a diverse array of talented comedians from around the world, including established names like Chris Rock and Ali Wong, while also providing a platform for emerging talents.

In this case, Wolf has already built an interesting career, having written for talk shows such as “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” as well as hosting Netflix’s comedy talk show series, “The Break with Michelle Wolf.” This marks her third comedy special with the streaming giant.

Michelle Wolf’s comedy special “It’s Great to Be Here” has premiered on Netflix

Michelle Wolf’s comedy special, “It’s Great to Be Here,” premiered on Netflix on September 12. It is divided into three half-hour installments, all available for streaming. The show covers topics such as dating, race relations, and living in another country, and it’s being described as her “most personal” show yet.

Wolf personally financed, produced, edited, and later granted licensing rights to Netflix for a series of half-hour episodes. These episodes are titled: “New Neighborhood,” “All Struggles Matter + Me Too,” and “News to Me + All Beautiful.”

This marks her third special, following the 2019 Netflix hour, “Michelle Wolf: Joke Show,” and her 2017 HBO entry, “Nice Lady.” The first review for the episode is from DMT, which called the set “excellent” and stated that “it doesn’t have a dull moment.”