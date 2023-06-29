Oppenheimer is less than a month away from its big screen premiere and the story starring Cillian Murphy and directed by Christopher Nolan is one of the most anticipated films of the year, competing with Barbie.

Although it is the first time that a production of this level has been made to tell the story of the famous scientist who helped with the creation of the atomic bomb, many streaming platforms have some similar titles.

Netflix owns one of them, which has been trending for a long time and has established itself as one of the best in history, having won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Here, check which one is…

This Benedict Cumberbatch movie is a hit on Netflix ahead of Oppenheimer’s release

Benedict Cumberbatch starred in The Imitation Game in 2014, earning a Best Actor nomination at the 2015 Oscars. The actor not only played Alan Turing, but also shared the screen with big stars.

They include Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech, Rory Kinnear, Charles Dance, Mark Strong, Matthew Beard, Tom Goodman-Hill, Alex Lawther, James Northcote and many others.

The story is set during World War II, when the English mathematical genius Alan Turing tries to crack the German Enigma code with the help of his team. The film has been trending on Netflix recently.

It has returned to the top 10 worldwide, so many users have decided to play it again and enjoy one of the best movies of the Doctor Strange actor. In total, the film directed by Morten Tyldum took home 49 awards and 165 nominations.