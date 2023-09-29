Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan have both had illustrious careers within the industry, becoming two of the most talented and versatile actresses in Hollywood today. Over a decade ago, they joined forces to work together.

The period drama was directed by Joe Wright, who is known for his work on Darkest Hour and Atonement. The story is based on a novel by Jane Austen, and the screenplay was adapted by Deborah Moggach.

Although Emma Thompson was not credited as a screenwriter, she also contributed additional dialogue to the romantic classic that has captivated young audiences for years. Some time ago, the title found a home on Netflix.

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen are the stars of Pride & Prejudice, the romantic drama that has captivated hundreds of viewers for years on Netflix. The title was so successful that it earned four Oscar nominations.

“The love story unfolds when spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets the wealthy and proud bachelor Mr. Darcy. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudices?” describes the official synopsis of the acclaimed movie.

In addition to the main actors, Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan, the cast was filled with top-notch stars. Some of the notable figures who were present include Donald Sutherland, Jena Malone, Talulah Riley, Simon Woods and Claudie Blakley.