While Netflix often thrives thanks to its original content, especially in the realm of romantic comedies and action thriller films, the platform also offers a vast catalog of acclaimed movies. One such film is this romantic drama starring Scarlett Johansson and helmed by Sofia Coppola.

After starting an unsuccessful acting career, Coppola, the daughter of Ford Francis Coppola, has emerged as one of the most respected directors. She made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age drama “The Virgin Suicides” (1999), collaborating with Kirsten Dunst.

However, her real breakthrough came with her sophomore film, in which she worked with Johansson and Bill Murray. Currently, according to Reel Good, it is one of the most popular movies on Netflix USA.

“Lost In Translation,” the romantic drama available for streaming on Netflix

“Lost in Translation,” written and directed by Coppola, follows Bob Harris (Murray), an aging American actor in Tokyo to shoot a whiskey commercial, and Charlotte (Johansson), a young woman accompanying her husband on a work trip. United by their feelings of isolation, they form a deep connection as they spend time together.

The movie has been praised for its script, cinematography, and the performances of Murray and Johansson. Coppola won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, while the film received nominations for Best Director and Best Actor for Murray, who also won the BAFTA for the role.

Johansson also won the BAFTA for Best Actress. “Lost in Translation” has been lauded for its poignant exploration of loneliness, cultural dislocation, and meaningful connections, as well as its beautifully shot depiction of Tokyo.