Netflix has a long list of period dramas in its catalog and many of them have even had the opportunity to shine within the Top 10, both globally and in the United States. Now, one from 2012 has become a trending title.

This is a movie directed by John Hillcoat, who is internationally recognized for his work in The Proposition with Guy Pearce and The Road with Viggo Mortensen and Charlize Theron.

The cast is not only filled with top-tier stars but many of them have also been recognized at the Academy Awards. Among the most notable are Gary Oldman, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf.

Lawless, the classic starring A-list stars on Netflix

Lawless made its big-screen debut in 2012 and was a considerable success, receiving mostly positive reviews. The screenplay was written by Nick Cave and is based on the novel The Wettest County in the World by Matt Bondurant.

The story is set in Franklin County, Virginia, during the Great Depression and follows a trio of bootlegging brothers who are threatened by a new special agent and other authorities who seek a share of their profits.

In addition to the four main actors, the cast includes other well-known mega-stars, including Guy Pearce, Dane DeHaan, Noah Taylor, Lew Temple, Chris McGarry, Tim Tolin and Noah Taylor.