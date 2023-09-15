Netflix: The period comedy that ranks Top 2 worldwide only one day after its release

Netflix constantly updates its Top 10 worldwide, and now a foreign production, which was released just one day ago, has become one of the most viewed within the platform’s catalog, all thanks to the users.

It’s a Danish movie directed by Bille August (The House of the Spirits and Les Misérables), which was based on a screenplay written by Anders Frithiof August (Summer of ’92) and Karen Blixen (Out of Africa).

The title not only premiered less than a week ago but has also managed to surpass many big hits on the streaming giant, which had been on the ranking for quite some time, such as Once Upon a Crime.

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction is Netflix‘s new sensation that has arrived in the catalog to captivate the attention of users worldwide. It has already established itself as one of the most-watched titles and has reached the Top 2 globally.

The story follows a love expert who is chosen to teach the art of seduction to the shy son of the grand duchess and ends up involved in a scandal… and his own romance.

Some of the members of the cast are Sidse Babett Knudsen, Mikkel Boe Folsgaard, Alice E. Bier Zandén, Jacob Ulrik Lohmann, Sara-Marie Maltha, Emilie Kroyer Koppel, Emil Aron Dorph, Christopher Lasso and Alban Lendorf.