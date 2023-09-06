Netflix: The period drama series that just entered the Top 10 in the US

Netflix‘s latest lineup has caused quite a stir in the Top 10 rankings in the United States. One of the TV series that have entered the list it is a British period drama that’s winning hearts with its captivating storyline.

According to FlixPatrol, for Sept. 6, Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs snagged the top spot, leaving behind the popular series One Piece, based on the anime. Other series that are still in the Top 10 include “Who Is Erin Carter?,” “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” “Painkiller,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Disenchantment.”

However, per the same source, the last spot is for this period drama that has received multiple awards nominations during its run in British television. So, here, check out the title, plot, cast and more.

‘Call the Midwife,’ the British period drama trending in the US

‘Call the Midwife,’ is a period drama that first premiered in 2012. The show, which has 12 seasons, is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth and is set in the East End of London during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The story follows the lives and work of a group of midwives and nuns who serve the community, providing prenatal and postnatal care to expectant mothers. The series explores various social and medical issues of the time, including poverty, childbirth, women’s health, and the changing landscape of healthcare in post-war Britain.

The principal cast of the show has included Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, Helen George, Bryony Hannah, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter, Pam Ferris, Judy Parfitt, Cliff Parisi, Stephen McGann, Ben Caplan, Daniel Laurie, Emerald Fennell, Victoria Yeates, Jack Ashton, Linda Bassett, Charlotte Ritchie, Kate Lamb, Jennifer Kirby, Annabelle Apsion and Leonie Elliott.