Horror movies have evolved over time, and despite a period where the releases weren’t particularly good, this year has seen a resurgence filled with gems. One of them ended up on Netflix.

It’s a classic that has returned to trend, and despite being far from new, as it premiered in cinemas in 1980, users worldwide have chosen it as one of their favorites.

It’s a chilling thriller directed by Charles Kaufman, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Warren Leight. The cast included several familiar faces, including Tiana Pierce, Nancy Hendrickson and Deborah Luce.

Mother’s Day ranked No. 7 on Netflix worldwide

Mother’s Day is the period horror movie that has been shining in Netflix‘s global catalog, where, after several days of being a trend, it managed to become the seventh most-watched title worldwide.

It was a success in multiple countries but not in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Currently, it can be viewed through Amazon Prime Video, Shudder, Tubi and AMC+.

The story follows three women who go camping and become victims of two young, deranged killers who kidnap and brutally torture them for the pleasure of their demented mother.

Frederick Coffin, Michael McCleery, Beatrice Pons and Robert Collins are the ones who have appeared in the thriller that has become a true 80s classic.