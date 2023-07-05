Netflix has one of the most extensive catalogs of all and is one of the platforms with the most western-style titles. So it’s no surprise that this film is one of the most watched movies in the world right now.

The film was released in 2021 but made its debut on the service not too long ago. It was written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli, who is known for other works such as Ted K and Still the King with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The action-drama film not only has touches of the old west, but also has moments of suspense and horror. Here, check out which title has joined the streaming platform’s worldwide top 10…

Old Henry is Netflix’s most-watched action-drama film

Old Henry is the new Netflix movie that managed to take a place in the global top 10 most watched movies. This week it was positioned as one of the favorites of users in different countries, such as Brazil.

Although the tape is available in multiple countries, this is not the case in the United States. Instead, the drama is part of the Hulu and Fubo catalog (7-day free trial).

It starred Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Stephen Dorff, Trace Adkins, Richard Speight Jr. and Max Arciniega. The story follows an aging farmer and his son, who help an outlaw in trouble and ends up unleashing hell.