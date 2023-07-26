Kevin Spacey is one of the most versatile actors in the industry and has starred in multiple classics that have changed the history of cinema. Netflix owns several titles of this style and now it is one with Samuel L. Jackson that triumphs.

The action thriller debuted on the big screen during 1998 and quickly became a box-office hit, especially due to the two big names who came together to make it. It was directed by F. Gary Gray.

James DeMonaco and Kevin Fox joined forces to write the screenplay for the story, which earned two awards and six nominations in total. Here, check out which title is trending again on the streaming platform…

The Negotiator, the most watched Jackson and Spacey classic on Neftlix

The Negotiator managed to do what many other productions could not: bring together two of the most important and recognized actors in the film industry in an action thriller full of drama.

This week, after the final verdict on Kevin Spacey‘s case, the title was trending again on Neftlix worldwide, so many users decided to give play to the movie after several years since its release on the service.

The story follows a skilled police negotiator, in a desperate attempt to prove his innocence, who is accused of corruption and murder takes hostages in a government office to buy the time he needs to find the truth.