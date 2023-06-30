Netflix has just added to its catalog one of the most anticipated animated movies of the year, which stars none other than Chloë Grace Moretz, who is known for such great titles as Kick-Ass and Carrie.

The story is based on a screenplay by Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor and Pamela Ribon. Nick Bruno and Troy Quane directed the film. It has been listed as one of the best movies of the year, being a gem of the streaming service, after Disney canceled it.

Several major industry stars have lent their voices to bring the characters to life. The film has a running time of one hour and forty minutes and is suitable for all audiences. Here, check which one is the most viewed on the platform…

Nimona is the most watched animated movie on Netflix

Chloë Grace Moretz has returned to the screen to bring life and voice to Nimona, the title character of Netflix‘s most-watched animated film just hours before its big premiere.

At the time, Disney decided not to continue with the adaptation of ND Stevenson‘s comic book due to its LGTBI content. It is believed that this happened because the film included a kiss between two men.

“A knight framed for a terrible crime turns to a shape-shifting teenage girl to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy?”, describes the official synopsis of the movie available on the streaming platform.

Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, RuPaul, Indya Moore, Julio Torres and Sarah Sherman are among the stars who lend their voices throughout the plot.