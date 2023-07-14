Netflix has not only just renewed its worldwide top 10 again, but has added several new titles to its catalog and this time it was the turn of an anime-style series that is an original content of the streaming platform.

It is not common to see this type of titles within the service and especially that they are of its authority. Since it usually has the rights to series that have been on other platforms previously, such as Crunchyroll.

However, this one premiered its first season at the beginning of the month and it is already a success, being one of the users’ favorites. Here, check out which anime TV show is shining this week in the ranking…

My Happy Marriage, the anime series that entered the top 10 on Netflix

My Happy Marriage is not only a Netflix original content, but it brings with it a heartbreaking story of love and family. Directed by Takehiro Kubota, who was responsible for Revue Starlight and My First Gal, the series ranked in the top 7 worldwide.

“Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine”, describes the official synopsis published by Flix Patrol and IMDb.

Reina Ueda, Kaito Ishikawa, Ayane Sakura, Koutaro Nishiyama, Hiro Shimono, Houko Kuwashima, Ryohei Kimura, Toshinari Fukamachi and Akira Ishida are some of the actors who lent their voices during the 12 episodes of the first season.