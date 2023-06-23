Netflix owns several documentary and stand-up titles. One of the latest films of the first genre was Take Care of Maya, which has been leading the chart of the most watched and is close to take the place of Extraction 2.

However, now it was a celebrity who premiered her program and was ranked number 7 in the top 10 in the United States. The star not only starred in it, but was also in charge of creating and directing it.

Although it entered the ranking of the most watched TV show titles, the project is described as a docuemental film. Here, check which figure was responsible and which production it is…

Amy Schumer special is the most watched stand-up on Netflix US

Amy Schumer has returned to Netflix more refreshed than ever and just a week ago released her new movie, titled Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact. It quickly became one of the most watched titles on the platform in the United States.

“Amy gets real about lasering her face, postpartum s*x, her baby-naming disaster and chewable Viagra in this cheekily candid stand-up special”, describes the official synopsis of the documentary.