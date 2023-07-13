Netflix renewed its catalog and its top 10 early this morning, so new titles have been added to the platform. Now it is a comedy, which debuted just a few hours ago, that has become one of the most watched worldwide.

The series stars Michelle Buteau, who is known for great works such as Amazon Prime Video’s Marry Me, Always Be My Maybe and Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. The star plays Mavis Beaumont.

Since it has only been on the streaming service for a few hours, it is not yet known if there will be more episodes or if it will have more seasons. So we will have to wait until the producer confirms its renewal… or cancellation.

Survival of the Thickest entered Netflix’s top 10 on its release day

Survival of the Thickest is the new Netflix comedy that promises to be one of the best on the platform, as well as one of the most watched worldwide. Having only hours of premiere, this one is already making it.

The story stars Michelle Buteau. However, the cast is full of other great actors and among them are Tasha Smith, Tone Bell, Anissa Felix, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Princess Adenike and Sarah Cooper.

The first season is made up of eight episodes in total, which they released all together. The first one was titled “Keep Your Plants Watered, B**ch”, while the last one is called “For a Bigger Purpose, B**ch”.

“Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket, but she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family”, describes the official synopsis.