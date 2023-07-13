Netflix users are not only looking for the gems among the new releases, but also rewatching great classics from the platform. Now, this crime-comedy series has resurfaced and is trending again 10 years after its premiere.

The comedy survived for seven seasons and won four Primetime Emmy awards, being nominated from 2014 to 2020 at the ceremony. In total it won 53 various awards and more than 150 nominations over time.

This week was the anniversary of its debut and this made the series re-enter the top 10 worldwide, three years since its last episode. It was created by Jenji Kohan and starred Taylor Schilling.

Orange Is the New Black is the most watched crime series on Netflix US

Orange Is the New Black is the most popular crime comedy on the streaming platform and Wednesday the 12th marked ten years since its premiere on Netflix. So fans rewatched the episodes and made it trend.

It currently occupies one of the highest positions in the top 10 worldwide, according to Flix Patrol. Taylor Schilling, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Diane Guerrero, Jackie Cruz and Selenis Leyva are some of its main stars.

“A crime she committed in her youthful past sends Piper Chapman to a women’s prison, where she trades her comfortable New York life for one of unexpected camaraderie and conflict in an eccentric group of fellow inmates”, describes the official synopsis.