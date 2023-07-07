Netflix not only has a great catalog of crime series, but many of them have a documentary style. One of the most popular was The Playing Card Killer. However, now a new title has arrived to dethrone them all.

The series launched its first episodes during 2021 and quickly became a trend in the United States. Thanks to its success, the platform renewed it for a second season, which arrived at the end of May this year.

Gio Benitez is the host of the show and has been present in all 34 episodes. The plot uses surveillance and cell phone footage captured during the crime. Here, check which production made it back into the top 10…

I Survived a Crime is Netlfix US’s most-watched docu-series

I Survived a Crime became the most popular crime docu-series on Netflix US this week, so thousands of users have picked it up again. The episodes follow people who are faced with a dangerous situation and are forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families.

Award-winning ABC News reporter Gio Benitez immerses the viewer in the experience of being the victim of a sudden crime. Season 1 is currently available to watch in its entirety on the streaming service.