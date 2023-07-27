Crime and new Netflix titles go hand in hand. As usual, the streaming platform has been adding documentaries of this style to its catalog on a regular basis for some time now. This week was no exception.

On Thursday morning, a Mexican production was added to the service that tells a little of the atrocious crimes that occurred in the country between 1998 and 2005. María José Cuevas is in charge of directing, while Miguel León wrote the script.

This is not the first time that a title of this genre has become relevant in the service. It has only been hours since its premiere and it is already a trend among users worldwide. Here, check which production is about to enter the top 10…

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders is Netflix’s new docuseries

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders is the newest crime documentary to hit Netflix and is one of the most watched in its genre. Several productions of this style have been released in recent months, including the Unknown franchise.

The film follows the wave of murders of elderly women that shook Mexico City between 1998 and 2005, which sparked the hunt (and capture) of the killer… but no one could have guessed his identity.