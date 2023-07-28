Netflix crime docuseries have been trending this week, as the platform added several new titles to its catalog. One of them told the story of a popular Mexican case, while today it added a cult one.

Atsushi Sakahara is part of the cast, appearing in one episode. While Peter Dinklage is the actor narrating the stories. The star is known for having participated in major productions, such as Game Of Thrones.

This new title competes with The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders for the position of the most watched documentary of the week and of the platform right now. Here, check out which addition is causing a sensation among users…

How to Become a Cult Leader is the most watched cult docuseries on Netflix

How to Become a Cult Leader joined the streaming platform on Friday, July 28 and quickly became a recurring title for crime fans. The first season of the docuseries features only six episodes.

Netflix added the production to its list of trending and most watched TV shows of the week, so it has managed to compete with other big hits of the genre. It is estimated that soon it will also get a place in the U.S. ranking.

The episodes portray a cult leader’s manual that explains how to achieve unconditional love, infinite devotion and the power to control the mind, body and soul of others.