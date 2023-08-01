Allison Janney is one of the most popular and revered actresses for her versatility, who has been acclaimed for her work on screen, stage and television on multiple occasions. Especially after her latest release.

The star plays Lou in the new suspense and horror thriller that one of the streaming giants has added to its catalog. Anna Foerster directed, while Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley wrote the screenplay.

The 63-year-old actress shared the lead role with Jurnee Smollett, who plays Hannah. Despite the fact that the film was released last year, it has been trending again on Netflix and is one of the most watched films of the week.

Lou is one of Netflix’s most watched thrillers worldwide

Lou debuted on the big screen during 2022 but a few months ago it had its big addition to the Netflix catalog. This week it has been trending again, along with many other classic suspense thrillers.

“A storm breaks out. A young woman is kidnapped. Her mother joins the mysterious woman next door to pursue the kidnapper, a journey that tests her limits and exposes shocking secrets from her past,” describes the synopsis.

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett were joined by a long list of well-known actors. Among them were Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven, Greyston Holt, Daniel Bernhardt, Ridley Asha Bateman and RJ Fetherstonhaugh.