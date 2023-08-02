Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett have not only starred in one of the most popular LGBT dramas of the era, but have been heavily acclaimed for it. Netflix has given home to the hit film that has been trending again.

Popular filmmaker Todd Haynes was in charge of directing the movie, while Phyllis Nagy and Patricia Highsmith carried out the script writing. The film made such an impact that it received 6 nominations at the 2016 Oscars.

Although they were not able to take home the awards, it turned the main stars into celebrities of another level. The story follows an aspiring photographer who develops an intimate relationship with an older woman in 1950s New York.

Carol is Netflix’s most-watched Oscar-nominated drama

When Carol debuted on the big screen, we did not have to wait too long to know that it was going to be one of the most successful movies of 2015 and one of the highest grossing of the moment, especially because of the figures who acted in it.

Now it was Netflix the platform that decided to incorporate it to its great catalog. Users of the streaming giant did not hesitate to give it play this week and turn it into a trend and one of the most watched titles worldwide.

Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Kyle Chandler, Carrie Brownstein, Cory Michael Smith and John Magaro are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the Academy-acclaimed film.