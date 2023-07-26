Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem star in one of Netflix‘s most popular foreign thrillers, which is packed with South American stars, including acclaimed Argentine actor Ricardo Darín.

Asghar Farhadi is the one who directed and wrote the story in 2018, which is suitable for ages 12+ and has a running time of over two hours. It received 5 awards and 33 nominations in total.

The stars, who form one of Hollywood‘s most established marriages, met in 1992. So by the time this film was released, they had already been together for years. Here, check which is the title that keeps on triumphing…

Everybody Knows is the most watched Cruz and Bardem thriller on Netflix.

Todos lo Saben, translated as Everybody Knows, is one of Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem‘s most popular thrillers. The pair took on the role of Laura and Paco, the main characters. While Darín plays Alejandro.

Since the beginning of the year, the movie has been trending again on Netflix, especially after the Oscars 2023. This is due to the fact that some foreign titles that were very successful after their world premiere started to resurface.

“Laura, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her two children to attend her sister’s wedding. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open”, reads the synopsis.