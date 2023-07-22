Jamie Foxx has worked multiple times with Netflix on the platform’s signature film productions, so it’s no surprise that this fantasy thriller is one of the most watched films on the platform right now.

The 55-year-old actor has been trending this morning after he showed himself in public for the first time since his accident, which he had on the set of Back in Action, where he shares screen with Cameron Diaz.

Now, the film has positioned itself in the top 10 in the United States, making it one of the most chosen by users. J.J. Perry was in charge of directing the story, whose script was written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten.

Day Shift is the most watched fantasy thriller on Netflix

Day Shift joined the Netflix catalog in 2022 and since then it has been one of the most popular movies on the platform. It mixes vampires, good actors, drama, action and a bit of comedy. This week, users have made it trend again.

The story follows a hard-working father who just wants to give his resourceful 8-year-old daughter a good life. His job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Oliver Masucci, Eric Lange and Peter Stormare are among the cast.