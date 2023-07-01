Netflix: The platform's most-watched movie in the US just four days after release

Psychological horror movies and series have become a favorite among Netflix users. In the last time, the genre was the one that dominated the ranking of the most watched worldwide. One of these titles was The Ring with Naomi Watts.

However, a new film arrived not only to dethrone Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth, but also to rank as one of the most watched original content on the streaming platform.

It had its great debut on Wednesday, June 28 and from that moment on it quickly climbed the top 10 in the United States. It is currently in first place and competes with productions such as Nimona and The Perfect Find.

Run Rabbit Run dethroned Extraction 2 as the most watched movie on Netflix US

Run Rabbit Run is the new Netflix movie starring Sarah Snook (Succession) that has captivated users in the United States. The horror film was added to the catalog just four days ago and is already in the top 10.

It managed to surpass Extraction 2 and became the most watched movie on the streaming platform. It is an Australian production and was directed by Daina Reid, while Hannah Kent was in charge of the script.

The story follows Sarah, a single mother who is forced to deal with her family’s painful and disturbing past when her young daughter claims to have memories from a previous life