Several crime comedies joined Netflix this month. One of the most watched recently was The Out-Laws, which starred Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev and Adam Devine. Now, however, it is a French film that is triumphing among foreigners.

The film is an original production of the streaming platform, so it is only available for viewing on the service. It is a creation of Jérémie Rozan, who was in charge of directing and writing the script.

It has been classified as a 16+ content and starred some of France’s top stars. Among the most popular names are Agathe Rousselle, Igor Gotesman, Antoine Gouy and Raphaël Quenard.

Cash is the most watched French comedy movie on Netflix.

Netflix revamped its worldwide top 10 this week and the French crime comedy quickly joined the list, climbing the ranks and competing with titles like Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth. The film can be searched for under two names: Cash or Gold Brick.

The story follows a factory worker, who is determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job and plans to smuggle luxury perfumes under the nose of his employer.