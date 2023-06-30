Foreign films, especially Indian ones, have been setting the trend for several months now. Netflix has a large catalog of such titles and previously it was the comedy Kathal that triumphed in the top 10 worldwide.

However, now it was another production that has taken its place. This time it is a film full of drama, passion and seduction. It was directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Kajol, Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome are some of the stars who are part of the cast. Here, check out which Indian movie has been ranked number 8…

Lust Stories 2 is the most watched Indian movie on Netflix

Lust Stories 2 is the Indian movie that has hit the streaming platform on Thursday, June 29 and has already installed itself as quite a trend. This is the sequel to Lust Stories, which was nominated for an Emmy in 2018.

“Four eminent Indian directors explore sex, desire and love through short films”, describes the official synopsis of the story that triumphs on Netflix.

This is not the first time that a production of this style has occupied a place in the world ranking, as we previously saw other Indian titles, such as the action film Gumraah, which was directed by Vardhan Ketkar and written by Magizh Thirumeni.