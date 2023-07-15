The realities and and Netflix go hand in hand at this point. The platform has been betting on this style of productions for a while now and they continue to be successful, as this relationship show has become extremely popular.

So much so that it has been rated as the most watched show on the streaming service worldwide, but especially in the United States. It has already been on the air for five seasons and continues to add episodes.

Desiree Burch is in charge of narrating everything that happens inside the show, while presented by a virtual assistant named Lana. It was created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett in 2020 and here, check which title it is…

Too Hot to Handle is Netflix US’s most watched relationship reality show

Too Hot to Handle has established itself this week as the most popular reality dating show among Netflix users in the United States. In 2021 it was renewed for two more seasons, which were filmed in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It follows a group of sexy singles who meet and live together on the shores of paradise, but there’s a catch: to win the $100,000 prize, none of them can have intimate relations within the competition.

Each time a rule is broken, money is deducted from the contestant’s prize. No physical approach is allowed between them and kissing is included in this condition.