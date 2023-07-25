Netflix: The platform's most watched mystery documentary just one day after its release

Netflix continues to add hits to its catalog and now it’s the turn of a new documentary. The Unknown franchise has released a lot of titles in recent months and each of them has managed to position itself within the top 10 worldwide.

This week it was the turn of one of its most recent productions, which arrived on the platform only a day ago and is already one of the most watched in the United States and other countries. Shai Gal is in charge of the direction.

The director of photography and camera is known for multiple great works. Among them End of Love Season and The Jewish Underground. Here, check out what is the most watched new documentary-style film on the service…

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine is the most watched documentary on Netflix

Unknown released a new title, which dives deep into space. Cosmic Time Machine is Netflix‘s most-watched documentary, just one day after its premiere on the streaming service’s catalog.

The film follows the James Webb telescope as it stimulates the imagination with its images of distant galaxies. This documentary chronicles its historic journey, from its creation to its launch.

“A unique behind-the-scenes access to NASA’s ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, following a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe”, describes the official synopsis.