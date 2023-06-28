Netflix continues to expand its catalog and the time has come for one of the most anticipated mystery thrillers. This one premiered just a few hours ago and has already entered the top 10 of the most watched series on the platform.

The show is a Thailand production in conjunction with the streaming service. Nat Kitcharit, Sarika Sathsilpsupa, Natara Nopparatayapon and Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying are among the actors starring in the story.

It has a total of eight episodes and marks Parkpoom Wongpoom‘s official debut as a director. He had previously worked on productions such as Homestay, Shutter and Alone. Here, check which is his new work that is all the rage among users…

This Thai series shines on Netflix just hours after release

Delete is the new Netflix series that is quickly positioning itself in the world’s top 10 most watched of the week. The story follows a loving couple planning a new life together who discover that through a phone they can make other people disappear.

“This series encompasses several captivating elements. It brings together intense drama and genuine action sequences to make a big impact”, said Nattarat Noprattayakorn, one of the main players.